Grammys 2023: When And Where To Watch The Global Music Awards

The Grammy Awards 2023 will take place on February 5, 2023. Artists and musicians from all over the globe have been nominated in a total of 91 categories. Find out larger details about the biggest music awards of the year, such as where will it air, when to watch them, and more.

Where to watch the Grammys 2023?

The 65th Grammy Awards will air from the Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. The award show will be available to watch on CBS from 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. EST.

Those hoping to catch the show from India can watch the event on the official website of the Grammys on February 6 at 6:30 a.m. IST. Fans can also watch the broadcast of the red carpet event on the show as well.

The Grammys 2023 will be hosted by stand-up comedian Trevor Noah, the former host of The Daily Show.

Performances and nominations at the Grammy Awards 2023

Billboard reports that the performances in line for the upcoming event will be from the likes of Lizzo, Steve Lacy and Mary J. Blige. While these will be individual performances, DJ Khaled will also perform alongside a number of stars, like Fridayy, John Legend, Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.

Sam Smith and Kim Petra might also perform their song 'Unholy.' Here are the nominations in the major categories of the Grammys 2023:

Record of the Year

Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA

Easy On Me - Adele

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Song of the Year

Abcdefu - Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

About Damn Time - Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Break My Soul - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy On Me - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

God Did - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me - Adele

Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA

Bam Bam - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe - Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Beyonce holds the most number of nominations at the Grammys 2023. While the star holds nine Grammy nominations this year, Kendrick Lamar received eight Grammy nominations in total. Both Brandi Carlile and Adele landed third with seven nominations each.