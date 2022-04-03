Grammys To Partner With Global Citizen For Dedicating Special Segment To Ukraine Amid War

The Recording Academy has announced that it will be partnering with Global Citizen and the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' initiative to feature a special segment dedicated to the war-torn nation. The Grammys 2022 special segment, during its live telecast, will aim at raising awareness about the alarming situation in Ukraine and how viewers can contribute to the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' campaign, among other things.

According to PEOPLE, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, "We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day." He further continued, "We hope the segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved in supporting these critical humanitarian efforts."

Grammys to partner with Global Citizen for a special segment on Ukraine

The collaboration also comes shortly after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the global community to take part in an online social media rally on April 9, that aims to provide support to those forced to flee the country. In a statement, he mentioned, "I’m inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody,” Zelenskyy said. “Everyone who wants to join this movement and ‘Stand Up for Ukraine.'”

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans also spoke about the humanitarian crisis and how Global Citizen is known for responding rapidly to such cathartic situations. "Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different. We're calling for an immediate end to this crisis, and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts not just in Ukraine but around the world."

Meanwhile, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on 3 April in Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Artists like BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and others are on the performer's list.

Image: AP