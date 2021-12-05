Grand Ole Opry Country Singer Stonewall Jackson Passes Away At 89

Country musician Stonewall Jackson, a Grande Ole Opry member for more than 50 years, breathed his last on Saturday, December 4, after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89. According to AP, the Grand Ole Opry, which is the longest-running radio show in history, confirmed Jackson's death in a news release.

Born in Tabor City, North Carolina, Jackson was then raised in Georgia before heading to Nashville. The guitarist performed on the Opry beginning in 1956 and was still appearing on the show in 2010. His real name was Stonewall, after Confederate Gen. Thomas 'Stonewall' Jackson.

According to Billboard, in a statement after Stonewall's passing, Nancy Jones, wife of the late George Jones paid tribute to the guitarist by explaining the special bond between him and her late husband George. She wrote that the duo held a 'special friendship' over the years and Jackson will always have a 'special place' in her heart.

Jackson was known for his classic country singles that charted on the Hot Country Songs chart including the country number one's Waterloo that released in 1959 and B.J. the D.J. that released in 1963, and songs like Life to Go in 1958, and Don't Be Angry in 1964.

In an interview with Music Charts Magazine, Jackson recalled the excitement of being offered a five-year contract with the Grande Ole Opry on his first invitation to play there in 1956, after Wesley Rose heard his music and called him for an audition. He then became a member of Opry without having a record deal at the time.

He joined the Opry in November 1956, longer ago than any other current member. As per a report by WSMV-TV, the late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry 'with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs.'

In the year 1971, Jackson recorded his version of Lobo's Me and You and a Dog Named Boo. Over the course of his musical career, he landed 4 singles on the Billboard country chart. A performance at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night will be held in dedication to Jackson.

Image: AP