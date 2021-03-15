'Grateful': Ariana Grande Reacts To Grammys 2021 Win For 'Rain On Me' With Lady Gaga

Grammys 2021 are one of the most looked forward to award ceremonies of this year. Several notable artists have won big at the coveted awards show. That one singer who could not believe her win was Ariana Grande. She took to Twitter to share her surprised reaction after having won the award for her collaboration song Rain On Me with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande's reaction to winning at the Grammys 2021

In the tweet, Ariana shared the official announcement made by the Twitter handle of Grammys. It read, "Congrats Best Pop/Duo Performance winner" and both Ariana and Lady Gaga's Twitter handles were tagged in the post. Ariana reacted to it by writing, "MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP @ladygaga !!!!!!!!???". In the following tweet, Ariana wrote that she is grateful to Lady Gaga for being a part of the track. She also wrote that eternally grateful to call Gaga her friend and to share this with her".

eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene ! ðŸ¤ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 14, 2021

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's song Rain On Me

Rain One Me is from Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica. The song is written by Gaga, Grande, Nija Charles, Rami Yacoub, Tchami and Boys Noize. The song talks about accepting and celebrating the hardships that life throws. The song has over 290 million views on YouTube. The song also marked it as the first song to chart at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Lady Gaga is currently in Italy filming for her upcoming film Gucci. It is a Ridley Scott directorial and the singer took to her Instagram to announce that she is watching the Grammys from Italy and she is honoured to have been nominated for the same. She also wrote, "Love you little monsters! Love you music, love you art, love you world. God bless health and happiness to all the nominees!"

Watching the Grammy’s from Italy! So honored just to be nominated! Love you little monsters! Love you music, love you art, love you world. God bless health and happiness to all the nominees! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 14, 2021

Grammy winners 2021

This time's show was hosted by Trevor Noah from the Los Angeles Convention Center. Billie Eilish won the Record Of The Year for Everything I Wanted. Taylor Swift's Folklore won the Album Of The Year, making her the first woman to have won the award thrice. I Can’t Breathe by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas won Song Of The Year. Megan Thee Stallion won as the Best New Artist. Harry Styles won in the Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar. Dua Lipa won under the Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia.

