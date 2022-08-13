The Shillong Chamber Choir dropped a brand-new song, titled The Great Indian Train Journey, in June. The song, which depicts the beauty, colour and chaos of the Indian train journey, has now crossed one million views on YouTube. Padma Shri awardee Neil Nongkynrih, who is also the founder of Shillong Chamber Choir, composed the song, but unfortunately, he passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on January 5, 2022, at the age of 51. He was a mentor to the country’s finest choir that serenaded crowds wherever they performed.

The music video starts with a kid relishing a samosa (Indian street food) as he boards the train and sleeps while eating after which he starts dreaming. The dream saw him sitting in his coach, while the musicians could be seen playing their instruments as they sing a song. The video then saw train hosts bringing tea, samosa and more eatables for the passengers.

The Great Indian Train Journey wins IGT Season 2

The group received much appreciation and fame after winning the reality talent show, India's Got Talent (Season 2) in October 2010, on Colours TV, where it performed western chorals, as well as choral-style revamps of Hindi film (Bollywood) classics. William Richmond Basaiawmoit, 33, is the lead singer of the Shillong Chamber Choir and the team consists of a small or medium-sized choir of roughly 8 to 40 singers (popularly known as 'chamber singers'), typically singing classical or religious music in a concert setting.

Netizens were in awe after the music video was dropped on YouTube, as evident from the comments section. One user wrote, "Nicely done...so many different styles blended in beautifully, even a touch of Opera. This choir has upped the ante once again. May you continue to grow and expand in the field of music." Another Twitter user commented, "Thank you for this. Brought back so many wonderful memories of train travel across the length and breadth of India. Great idea!'' Several fans reacted to the video with emoticons including hearts.

Image: Twitter/@Shillong_SCC