Greg Page Collapses During 'The Wiggles' Band Performance

The original singer of the globally known band The Wiggles, Greg Page collapsed backstage during a concert. Page was rushed to hospital during the band's charity concert for bushfire relief in Sydney. His medical condition has attracted a lot of attention towards the band and they have released an official statement on their Twitter account.

The statement read that by the end of the show, there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. The members assured that medical assistance was called immediately and Page was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Update: At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand. — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 17, 2020

The Wiggles keep updating the fans about Greg Page's condition in the hospital

The band has constantly been updating the fans about Page’s situation on their social media. They conveyed that Page is extremely grateful for the messages of love and support from around the world.

The band also mentioned that Page's main concern was that the show should go on. Thus they wrote to their fans, “Let's do it for Greg whilst raising much-needed funds.”

The concert was a special one as the original Wiggles had not performed together for several years before this particular concert. A new line-up was formed in 2013 to keep the brand alive but the original artists have their own professional lives going now for them.

We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds pic.twitter.com/8CBT7P8roA — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 18, 2020

