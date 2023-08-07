Grimes Defends Lizzo Amid Sexzual Harassment Allegations, Says 'I Have Only Ever Seen...'

Canadian singer Grimes has come forward to show her unwavering support for her long-time friend Lizzo, who is currently facing a lawsuit filed by three of her former backup dancers. She has been acussed of fostering a hostile work environment. The dancers have also claimed that she subjected them to sexual harassment, racial and religious harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment.

Grimes extols Lizzo's pre-fame kindness and exemplary behaviour

Grimes, took to social media to share her personal experiences with Lizzo. She expressed her admiration for the Grammy-winning artist. She stated that Lizzo had always been kind and supportive of her.. Grimes emphasised the value of loyalty and asserted that she had only witnessed exemplary behaviour from Lizzo throughout their decade-long friendship.

The court documents filed by the three former backup dancers detail the allegations they are making against Lizzo, seeking damages for unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, emotional distress, medical expenses, and attorneys' fees. In response to the allegations, Lizzo denied being a villain and labelled the reports as "sensationalized." She vowed to address the claims and highlighted her commitment to treating everyone with respect and maintaining a positive work environment.

Lizzo defends herself and stands firm on body positivity

Lizzo's defence of herself centred on her determination to be viewed as more than just a "victim." She reiterated her advocacy for body positivity and affirmed that she would never criticize or terminate an employee based on their weight.

The singer acknowledged the support she has received and vowed not to let the allegations overshadow the good work she has done in the world.