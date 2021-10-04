Grimes Reveals She Still Lives With Elon Musk After Split, Read Post

After being 'semi-separated' from SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Canadian pop artist Grimes revealed that they are still living together under the same roof with their 18-month-old son. The 33-year-old singer made the revelation as she took a dig at recent news headlines after her picture reading Karl Marx's 'Communist Manifesto surfaced online.

Grimes, originally known as Claire Boucher, was photographed on the streets of Los Angeles on Friday, October 1. Dressed in a brown outfit, she was clicked with a copy of the 1848 anti-capitalism manifesto in hand. After which one of the publications shared the images with an article under the headline, 'Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world's richest man Elon Musk'.

Grimes reveals she still living with Elon Musk

Taking to her Instagram handle, the musician has now reacted to the article while sharing the same photo. She has made the admission about her current relationship status and also revealed that the book was nothing more than a ploy to trick paparazzi who kept following her. She wrote, "I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead. Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it[sic]."

She continued, "Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented). Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome![sic]."

Check the post here:

Grimes and Elon Musk call it quits

Last month, Grimes and Elon Musk have ended their three-year-long relationship. The Tesla founder told Page Six of the New York Post that he and his girlfriend are currently "semi-separated". Musk had informed Page Six, "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA. She is staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room." However, Grimes had not said anything about her relationship with Musk.

The couple started dating in 2018 and had their first kid, X Æ A-Xii, in the month of May of last year. They were last spotted exiting the Met Gala event last month. According to BBC, Grimes attended the red carpet alone, but inside the party, she was joined by him. In terms of work, Grimes is currently filming a new Fox drama called "Alter Ego," in which she plays a character of a judge.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Grimes/Instagram/AP)