Guinness World Records Officially Acknowledges BTS' V's Record-breaking Debut On Instagram

Popular South Korean pop band, BTS has the tendency of breaking multiple records in any field they decide to venture and social media is no exception. On December 6, all the seven members of the band - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - debuted their personal accounts on Instagram, years after posting through the band's single account on social media. Given the massive fandom of the band, aptly called ARMY, the members gained millions of subscribers in a matter of minutes.

With all the members crossing the 10 million mark by the end of the day, BTS' V managed to break records of several notable Hollywood personalities including Angelina Jolie and Billie Eilish. After receiving an outpour of congratulatory wishes from his fans, Guinness World Records has now officially acknowledged the singer's record-breaking debut on Instagram.

Guinness World Records acknowledges V's records

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Guinness World Records acknowledged BTS' V's two records by writing, ''nothing to see here, just V breaking records for the fastest time to hit one million AND ten million followers on Instagram.''

nothing to see here, just V breaking records for the fastest time to hit one million AND ten million followers on Instagram 💜@BTS_twt @bts_bighit — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 13, 2021

For the unversed, the 25-year-old singer, going by the username 'thv', crossed a million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes breaking the record of actor Angelina Jolie. He now holds the record of the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram as confirmed by Guinness World Records. However, this was not the end of the singer creating new records as he broke the record of 'fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram' by achieving the feat in just four hours 52 minutes.

The singer now enjoys a following of almost 26 million users on his personal Instagram account. Due to the band's tendency to break and make several records, according to Guinness World Records, the band has earned a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame. They also have a double-page spread in the Guinness World Records 2022 book that holds every record broken by the band to date.

ARMY's reaction to V breaking records

It was not long before 'Congratulations Taehyung' started trending on Twitter that ARMY rejoiced at the singer's new achievement. A fan wrote, "GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER V Another achievement to be added to the list! CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG! (sic)" Another wrote, "He was born to break the records.. Congratulations taehyung (sic)"

