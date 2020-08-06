Actor Jo Jung Suk And Singer Gummy Welcome Their First Child; Read Here

South Korean actor Jo Jung Suk and his wife Park Ji-Yeon, better known by her stage name Gummy have welcomed their child today on Thursday, August 6, 2020. As per a report on Soompi, Jo Jung Suk's agency JAM Entertainment have confirmed the news that the couple has welcomed a baby girl. The statement mentioned that the mother and baby are both healthy.

Gummy and Jo Jung Suk welcome their first child

The statement further mentioned that Gummy and Jo Jung Suk have welcomed their new family member at a hospital in Seoul on the morning of August 6, 2020. The whole family and the adorable couple are overjoyed at the arrival of their first child. The statement by Jo Jung Suk's agency expressed their sincere gratitude for the support and congratulatory messages from a lot of people and they asked for blessings for the family as they have welcomed the bundle of joy as an addition to the family.

As the news of Jo Jung Suk and Gummy's baby went viral, a lot of their fans from all over the world started sending in wishes for the power couple. Several of their fan pages took to their social media handles and posted lovely wishes for the couple.

Also Read | Bill Gates backs South Korean firm for producing 200 mn vaccine doses by June 2021

Gummy and Jo Jung Suk's relationship

Reportedly, Gummy and Jo Jung Suk have been dating since 2013. The duo met each other through a common friend, singer Youngji. The couple made their dating status official in the year 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Gummy and Jo Jung Suk confirmed their marriage news in 2018.

Jo Jung Suk had mentioned that it feels like a new beginning of life and it will help him grow as an actor. Talking about his decision to get married, Jo Jung Suk had said that they decided to get married as they both are a big source of energy for each other and Gummy is someone who will encourage and support him to become a better person in the future. The couple had shared the news of them expecting their first child in January this year.

Also Read | South Korea floods: Officials struggle to keep displaced people safe amid pandemic

Also Read | South Korea: Heavy rains displace over 1000 people, kill 13

On the work front

Jo Jung Suk’s rise to fame came with his 2012 movie, Architecture 101. He has also featured in several popular TV shows and movies like The King 2 Hearts, You're the Best, Lee Soon-shin, My Annoying Brother and his recent Hospital Playlist. Singer Gummy has also been a part of the entertainment industry for more than 10 years now. She has several hit numbers under her credit like You're Calling Me and Shinjiteru.

Also Read | Fans return to South Korean ballparks as COVID restrictions ease

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.