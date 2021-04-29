Guru Randhawa Drops BTS Pics With Choreographer Remo D'Souza From 'Doob Gaye' Sets

On April 28, 2021, Guru Randhawa took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring himself and choreographer and director, Remo D'souza. In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting and looking at the scenery as they admired the serene beauty. The BTS candid picture is clicked on the sets of Guru and Urvashi Rautela's latest music video, Doob Gaye. Sharing the pictures, Guru called Remo 'his favourite' and further expressed his gratitude for the 'amazing video'.

Guru Randhawa drops BTS pics with Remo D'souza

In the pictures, Guru could be seen sporting an all-black pathani, while Remo donned a grey sleeveless hoodie which he paired with military print short pants. Remo added a black hat to complete his casual look. The duo could be seen looking ahead at something as the candid picture was captured. The second picture showed the duo smiling together as they enjoying filming the latest MV. As for the caption, Guru wrote, "With my favourite @remodsouza sir. Thanks for the amazing video sir. Cant wait to shoot with you next" with a string of emoticons.

As soon as the BTS pictures hit the internet, many of their fans also rushed to compliment them and drop positive comments. Remo D'souza replied to his post, "Soon my brother" with thumbs up emojis. Remo's wife, Lizelle commented, "My two favourites" with several loving face emojis. Co-actor, Urvashi Rautela, too dropped several heart-eyed face emoticons. DJ Shadow commented, "Awesome" and dropped fire emoticons.

On April 28, Guru Randhawa and Urvashi Rautela released Doob Gaye teaser on YouTube. The song shows an intense love story. The music is composed by B Praak, while the song is sung by Guru himself. The lyrics are penned by Jaani. Within 24 hours of its release, Doob Gaye teaser has already amassed more than three million views on YouTube.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old singer has been entertaining the audience with back to back hit songs. He has released Suit, Ban Ja Rani, Made in India, Ishare Tere, Tere Te, Fashion, Downtown and Slowly Slowly, Surma Surma, Baby Girl , Naach Meri Rani, Mehendi Wale Haath, Aur Pyaar Krna hai, among others. The former has been sharing updates on his social media handles frequently.

