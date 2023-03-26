Guru Randhawa Meets Rishabh Pant, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery In Special Post

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa met with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and wished him a speedy recovery in his recent Instagram post. Rishabh Pant was involved in an accident where his car crashed into a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The Patola singer shared a photo of him sitting next to Rishabh Pant on a couch with an arm around his shoulder and wrote in the caption, "So good to see my brother @rishabpant coming back much stronger. Everyday growth. Love you bro." In the picture, High Rated Gabru singer wore a black hoodie with a jeans, while Rishabh opted for a light brown coloured kurta and paired it with trousers.

After Guru Randhawa posted the photo, their fans began to spam the comments section. While one user wrote, "More power to you brother @rishabpant #comingsoononpitch," another user commented, "Two legend in one frame" followed by a red heart emoji.

Cricketers meet Rishabh Pant

Recently, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and S Sreesanth visited Rishabh Pant at his house. Following that, Suresh Raina shared a photo of them together with the caption, "Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @rishabpant the very best and very fast recovery…#family #life #brotherhood#time #keep believing brother..we are always there with you..u will fly high like the phoenix..@harbhajan3 @sreesanthnair36."

Rishabh Pant's horrific accident

Rishabh Pant had a serious accident in Roorkee after his car flipped over and caught fire on December 30. After the horrific incident, the cricketer sustained two major ligament tears and was shifted to Dehradun's Max Hospital. He was later flown in an air ambulance to Mumbai for further treatment. However, he is recovering from the aftermath of the accident and is doing well.