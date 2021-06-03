Guru Randhawa Plays Tug Of War With A Lion In Dubai, Calls It An 'amazing Experience'

Guru Randhawa is currently on a vacation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. During his trip, he was invited to Fame Park by Saif Ahmad Belhasa. On June 3, Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from the park, wherein he is seen playing tug of war with a lion. As seen in Guru Randhawa's Instagram post, the singer said, "Ajj ton gym two times" (today I worked out twice).

Guru Randhawa plays tug of war with a lion

Furthermost, the Suit Suit singer called his trip an amazing experience. As seen in Guru Randhawa's Instagram video, the Punjabi actor stunned in a brown tee and knee ripped denim. He is also seen sporting a pair of white sneakers and black tinted glasses. Here, the singer tries hard to win against the lion but unfortunately fails.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers seemed excited to see the star playing with the lion. One of the users said, "Perfect", while another added, "over power". A fan comment read as "Bhut khub ❤️ bhai" (very nice brother). Another fan comment read as "Ek jungle ka king 👑 aur ek music industry ka king" (one is the jungle's king and another one is the music industry's king). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On June 2, Guru Randhawa shared another video on Instagram from his trip to Fame Park in Dubai. In this Instagram video, the singer is seen feeding the zoo animals, alongside Saif Ahmad Belhasa. As mentioned in Guru Randhawa's Instagram post, the star said, "Great experience with @sb_belhasa at #famepark".

He further added, "One of a greatest experience and time with the animals at the Zoo. The care they take of animals is great". "God bless the whole team", Randhawa concluded. Saif Ahmad Belhasa also shared an Instagram post and said, "It was my great pleasure having @gururandhawa #famepark #mydubai #dubailife #dubailifestyle".

