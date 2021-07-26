Guru Randhawa Set To Make Bollywood Debut, Says 'excited To Explore New Horizons'

High Rated Gabru singer Guru Randhawa, over the years, has established himself as one of the biggest pop stars in Punjabi as well as the Bollywood industry. His songs Raat Kamaal Hai, Naach Meri Rani, and Patola were featured in popular Bollywood films and managed to appeal the audience. And now, wishing to "explore new horizons," the singer is gearing up to make his acting debut soon.

Guru Randhawa's acting debut

According to a report from ANI, the 29-year-old singer will make his acting debut in an untitled musical drama presented by Endemol Shine India. Guru seemed quite excited to venture into this new creative field and revealed the reason behind taking the decision. The movie will depict the story of a young struggling musician -- a journey from nothing to reaching the peak of his career.

He said, 'I'm quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities. As an artist I've always strived to discover myself in new and creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I'm blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent." Giving a little sneak peek into the movie, the actor referred to his upcoming debut film as his 'dream project'. He also thanked the production houses for believing in his vision. Furthermore, he promised a ride full of expectations to his fans and expressed how he could not wait to present his work before the world.

Endemol Shine India on Guru Randhawa's debut

The production house behind Randhawa's debut movie is a Dutch-based media company. While talking about the artist's debut the CEO of Endemol Shine India, Abhishek Rege expressed his excitement for collaborating and launching the young singer. He said, "Guru has a dedicated fan base who I’m sure will be very excited to see him make his acting debut."

More on Guru Randhawa's songs

Debuting with a single titled Same girl, the singer went on to deliver smashing hits over the years. Songs like Suit Suit, Yaar Mod Do, Aaja Ni Aaja, Sajan Rus Jave Tan, Doob Gaye and Nain Bengali contributed to his success in the industry. Apart from singing, the actor has also made special appearances as himself in movies like Hindi Medium and Time To Dance.

(With inputs from ANI)

