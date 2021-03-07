Guru Randhawa's Top Five Chartbusters Based On YouTube Views

Making his debut in the music industry landscape with the song Same Girl in 2012, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has earned widespread acclaim for his Punjabi and Bollywood music featuring some of the most popular actors in his music videos. Some of Guru Randhawa's songs include Patola (Blackmail), High Rated Gabru, Lahore, Mehendi Wale Haath, Nach Meri Raani among others. Guru Randhawa's latest single Aur Pyaar Karna Hai with Bollywood vocal sensation Neha Kakkar has released on March 3 on YouTube. The song has been climbing the charts in terms of views. Meanwhile, check out his top five tracks based on YouTube views.

Read more| DYK Guru Randhawa's Hit Song 'Lahore' Is Based On A Real Girl From Pakistan?

Top five Guru Randhawa songs based on YouTube views

Suit

Guru Randhawa and Arjun featured together in his single Suit for T-Series. The duo earlier sang together in Randhawa's debut single Same Girl in 2012, the latter of which was the first person to make a feature in Guru's music videos. Guru also recreated this Punjabi hit for his non-Punjabi audience in the critically acclaimed 2017 Bollywood film Hindi Medium. The song which was composed by Intense almost five years ago has garnered more than 444 million views on YouTube.

Made In India

Made In India was one of Guru Randhawa's most romantic yet underrated songs at the time of its release. The music video features Iranian model Elnaz Norouzi and Guru sings about how he appreciates the Indian identity of his romantic partner. Released on June 6, 2018, the music video has garnered over 550 million views on YouTube.

Read more| When Guru Randhawa And Yo Yo Honey Singh Had A Gala Time During 'Desi Workout'; Watch

Ishare Tere

Ishare Tere was composed by Guru Randhawa and featured singer Dhvani Bhanushali crooning the peppy party song. Guru collaborated with his usual director Gifty for this track produced by Bhushan Kumar. The music video was released in July 2018 and became an instant party hit among his fans, garnering more than 569 million views on Youtube. Guru and Dhvani would also collaborate on their next single Baby Girl featuring Remo D'Souza, the song released last October.

Lahore

Lahore is one of Guru Randhawa's most popular songs which became an instant party sensation. The track which was released in December 2017 became the first Punjabi song to reach 500 million views on YouTube in 2018. The music video was shot in Dubai and featured model Isabelle Leite in an eccentric and glamorous dance number. The song has over 936 million views, so far.

Read more| Neha Kakkar's New Song 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' Ft. Guru Randhawa First Look Out!

High Rated Gabru

Read more| Guru Randhawa Croons His Favorite Song, 'Ishq Tera' With Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha

High Rated Gabru is one of Guru's most trending YouTube songs to date and is also his most popular garnering over 1 billion views on the platform. The film was shot on location in the USA and was directed by Gifty. Guru Randhawa's track also featured in the Hindi film Nawabzaade (2018).

(Promo image credit: A still from High Rated Gabru)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.