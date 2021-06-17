Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are 'ecstatic' About Their Summer Wedding, Reveals Source

American singers and The Voice judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been sparking wedding rumors for quite some time now. Gwen recently shared a picture of herself, where she could be seen sipping on wine, and the picture also stated that "she is getting married". Recently, a source close to the couple revealed that they both are very excited about their wedding this summer and are adamant to have their friends and family in attendance.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship

According to a report by People, American singers and couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are eagerly waiting for their wedding ceremony to take place ever since their engagement. A source close to the couple told People's Magazine that both of them have been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. The source also added that Gwen has always wanted a summer wedding and that she was upset earlier this year when there seemed to be no end in sight to the pandemic but she started planning the wedding sometime in spring.

The insider went on to say that Gwen and Blake are ecstatic that their wedding will finally take place and that Stefani's boys will be very involved in the ceremony. Gwen has three sons, Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma with her first husband Gavin Rossdale. One of the singers' friends stated that the boys are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married and that they can't wait to stand by their side during the ceremony.

In an earlier interview with USA Today, Blake had jokingly stated that if he was in charge of the food at their wedding, it would all be just fried food like french fries, chicken tenders, and that kind of stuff. He added that the wedding would be very classless if he was in control and that his beau is being very mindful of everything. Shelton concluded by saying that he wants her to do everything because it's going to be great.

The couple first met on the singing reality show The Voice where they were coaching the contestants. After their romance struck, they decided to divorce their then partners. Gwen went on to divorce Gavin after four years of marriage and Blake divorced Miranda Lambert. Blake proposed to Gwen in October 2020 after being together for six years.

Image - Gwen Stefani's Instagram Account

