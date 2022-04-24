Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Ex-husband Chris Martin's Role In Naming Their Daughter Apple

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has forged an impressive resume over the years in Hollywood with films like Shallow Hal, Emma, Sliding Doors and more recently the Iron Man franchise. The actor got married to rock band Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin in 2003 and welcomed a daughter the next year. In 2004, the couple made headlines after revealing their daughter's unique name, Apple.

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Chris Martin suggested daughter's name

The 49-year-old took to her Instagram on Friday to engage in a fun Q&A session with her followers. One of her followers got curious about the actor's decision to name her daughter Apple and asked how she came up with the unique name. Answering the question, Paltrow revealed that it was her ex-husband Chris Martin's idea.

She wrote, ''Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it," she further added, ''I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else."

Apart from 17-year-old Apple, Paltrow also shares a 16-year-old Moses Martin with the singer. She is also the stepmother of her husband Brad Falchuk's two kids.

The actor seldom shies away from posting pictures of her kids on social media. Last month, on the occasion of International Women's day, Paltrow shared a screenshot captured during a facetime with her daughter Apple and posted it on her Instagram. She also penned a long caption dedicated to Apple.

''Happy international womens day. I’ve been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever,'' she added, ''But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it. This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet.''

Gwyneth Paltrow ended the note by writing, ''And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else.'' On the professional front, the Oscar-winning actor was seen in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

