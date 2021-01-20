Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Candle Explodes In Woman's Living Room, Twitter Reacts With Memes

Gwyneth Paltrow's candle controversy has taken over Twitter ever since her wellness company Goop's candle called 'smells like my vagina' burst into flames at a woman's house in London. The United Kingdom resident Jody Thompson stated that she won the candle in an online quiz, and later when she lit the wick, it caused a huge fire. Read on to know more about the incident and how Twitter users are reacting to the same with memes and jokes.

Goop candle explodes

According to a report by Daily Mail, a London based media consultant, named Jody Thompson won Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle and wellness company Goop's candle in an online contest. Nothing went as expected when Jody lit the vagina scented candle in her home's living room and it exploded with its bits flying around everywhere. She stated that she had never seen anything like that and the whole thing was ablaze and too hot to touch. She also said that they somehow got it under control and threw it out of the front door. Thompson concluded by saying that the candle exploding could have burned the whole place down and it was very scary, but now it is funny that Gwyneth Paltrow's 'smells like my vagina' Goop candle, exploded in her living room.

The candle explosion incident caused a stir on the internet and Twitter users rushed to make memes on the same. A lot of people posted explosion videos and captioned it saying this is what happens when you forget about Gwyneth's candle after getting it lit. The memes also focused on how the candle bursting into flames is peak 2020. You can see some of the memes here.

when you’re getting ready for bed but forget about your gwyneth paltrow vagina candle: pic.twitter.com/Xlx1k4HvvH — 𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖔 (@LeUgly) January 18, 2021

Everyone "2021 will be better for sure"



Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle pic.twitter.com/mqbb03bK1q — VanillaGorilla (@Van1llaGorilla) January 18, 2021

Relaxing with a nice Goop vagina candle. pic.twitter.com/cjJBUBJ4Ea — Ironically Bravo (@IronicallyBravo) January 19, 2021

Not just people but the official Twitter handle of London Fire Brigade also posted a safety warning with a little touch of humour in the context of Gwyneth Paltrow's candle being left unattended. Another Twitter user with the name Lisa Kay Tate shared a scene from the film Galaxy Quest and stated that the candle explosion reminded her of that scene. You can see the tweets here.

Probably worth highlighting this again #GwynethPaltrow https://t.co/GZcScQiVpb — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 18, 2021

Am I the only one who thought of this scene in #GalaxyQuest when I saw the #GwynethPaltrow story today? pic.twitter.com/VtHFwFDb1D — Lisa Kay Tate (@lisathegeekmom) January 18, 2021

Any Toasties want to buy that #GwynethPaltrow candle? pic.twitter.com/E40N2pyIeD — Double Toasted (@doubletoasted_) January 20, 2021

