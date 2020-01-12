Hackers In K-world Are Now Asking Upto $42,000 And More For Withholding Private Info

Celebrities getting stalked and being followed is a heinous but reoccurring element in the Korean entertainment industry. However, according to multiple reports, some extreme people go up to the point of hacking phones and obstructing privacy of popular celebrities. Recently on January 8, 2020, K-media reports suggested that over 10 celebrities have faced hacking issues and are being threatened by the hackers in exchange for money.

Hackers in K-world

On January 8th, 2020, a Korean news wire agency reported that over 10 K-pop idols, K-actors and other industry personal have been hacked. Earlier on January 7th, it was also reported that actor Joo Jin Mo phone was hacked and the hackers were threatening him to pay money or else they would share private information to the public.

However, Jo Jin Mo did not adhere to the terms and the hackers released his private chats. The entertainment agency of Jo Jin Mo shared an official statement about legal actions against anyone who is sharing false or demeaning information about the actor.

This is one instance, where the actor’s name was revealed. However, there are over 10 celebrities whose name are undisclosed. There are two more actors, one k-pop idol, a K-drama director and a popular chef in the line of celebrities who are suffering from the nuisance of hackers. According to official statements from the news wire, it was clarified that a person named Black Hacker is threatening the celebs. The hacker is demanding for money of over 50 million won which amounts to $42,000 and is taking his price up by the hour. There are personal videos, photos and text messages, chats and more that can tarnish the reputation of these celebs. It is also reported that the listed K-pop idol has paid off the hacker to avoid any problems.

