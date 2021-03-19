Hailey Baldwin Bieber Regrets Getting 'Handgun' Tattoo Which She Got At Age 18

Recently, American supermodel Hailey Baldwin Bieber opened up about her 30 small, intimate tattoos she has on her body, reported ANI. The supermodel revealed that she regrets getting one of those tattoos she got earlier. She had earlier told Elle magazine that she has got a tiny tattoo of a handgun when she was 18-years-old. Looking back at it, the 24-year-old said that she wouldn’t get that design again.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber regrets getting a gun tattoo

Hailey said, “I think at 18, I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool’. But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent”. She has 30 tattoos on her body which include the word ‘lover’ on her neck, ‘Baldwin’ inscript on her middle finger, and a ‘J’ dedicated to her hubby, Justin Bieber, on her middle finger.

According to Fox News, Hailey treasures the tattoo she got inked in honour of her parents’ love story. She said that her parents are still married, and it was her first tattoo she ever got. Hailey Baldwin Bieber's tattoo on the wrist reads the wedding date of her parents, June 10, 1990. She got inked by the celebrity tattoo artist, Jon Boy in the month of January 2015. She stated that she was scared that they were going to get ‘mad’ and she was like, ‘It’s dedicated to them’. She further added that her second favourite tattoo is a tiny heart she has got on her left collarbone, which she got in April 2018. She called it ‘dainty’ and ‘cute’.

The supermodel has appeared in major ads for many reputed brands. She has also appeared in television shows such as Saturday Night Live and in a documentary titled, Livin It: Unusual Suspects. The list of popular Hailey Baldwin Bieber's songs includes On My Mind, Love to Love You Baby, 10,000 Hours, Stuck with U, and PopStar.

She tied the knot with the Canadian singer, Justin Bieber. She currently lives in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. The couple dated briefly from December 2015 to January 2016, but later they split ways. However, in May 2018, the duo reconciled and later in July 2018, they got engaged. It was only in the month of November 2018 that the couple confirmed their marriage.

Image Source: Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Instagram