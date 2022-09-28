Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumours Claiming She 'stole' Justin Bieber From Ex Selena Gomez

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Bieber surprised their fans after unexpectedly tying the knot in 2018. However, many were upset about their wedding as they claimed the model "stole" Bieber from his singer ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Recently the 25-year-old addressed the rumours for the first time and revealed the "truth" behind her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly began dating back in 2010 and had an on-again and off-again relationship till 2018. The couple finally parted ways in 2018, months before the Yummy singer tied the knot with Hailey. Soon after their wedding, fans began to speculate Justin Bieber cheated on the Wolves singer with his now-wife Hailey Bieber. Many also accused the model of "stealing" Bieber from Gomez.

Hailey Bieber recently appeared in the Call Her Daddy podcast where she addressed the rumours about her "stealing" Bieber from Gomez. During the chat, host Alex Cooper asked - "Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as (Gomez)?"

Hailey Bieber reacted to the question and said, "This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever." She claimed she has received a lot of hate and said, "A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.'" The model added, "It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber completed four years of their marriage on September 14, 2022. On the occasion, Hailey took to her Instagram handle and shared several photos with her husband. She wrote, "4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you."

On the other hand, Justin Bieber shared a mushy post with his wife. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way."

Image: Instagram/@haileybieber