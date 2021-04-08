Hailey Bieber Recalls Being Upset Over Viral TikTok Calling Out Her Alleged Rude Behaviour

Hailey Bieber recalled the time when she was called out for her alleged rude behaviour which really upset her last year. In conversation with Dr. Jess Clemmons on her own YoutTube channel that premiered on Thursday, April 8, she discussed cancel culture, the effect of Social Media on mental health, and such topics. She recalled an instance when she was called out by a waitress to be "rude" in a TikTok video which went viral on the internet.

Hailey Bieber was upset over the viral TikTok video that claimed she was rude

Hailey Bieber said months ago, she had come across a video by a waitress of a fancy Manhattan restaurant, who was rating celebrities based on their behaviour. Hailey recalled when the waitress rated her she said she did not have a great experience with her and she was not that nice to her. Hailey said "When I saw her video I was so upset. There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone's going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that like engaging with people felt hard for me."

Hailey said she did not recall meeting her but she still regretted it. She said "I wish I didn't act that way towards her. I'm a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted in a way that I don't want to be. I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I'm open to people correcting me." However, she also added, "I just don't think those people that try to correct me, try to tell me what I need to be or need to do, need to be people on social media."

About Hailey Bieber's video that went viral on the Internet

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the video that went viral was shared by a former restaurant hostess Julia Caralon received over 13 million views in which she rated celebrities based on their behaviour while she was a patron at her workplace. While rating Hailey Bieber, she said it was going to be controversial but she had met Hailey a handful amount of times and each time she was not nice to her. She added she really wanted to like her but she had to give 3.5 out of 10. Upon seeing the video, Hailey Bieber took to comments to write a sincere apology. She wrote she wanted to say sorry if she ever gave her bad vibes or a bad attitude and that was never her intention. She added he hated hearing about her experience with her and was glad she called her out so that she can do better. She wrote in the end that she hoped to meet her again so she can apologize in person.

