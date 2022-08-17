Hailey Bieber Says 'much Effort' Goes Into Her & Justin Bieber's Marriage, 'He's Still...'

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have gone through various ups and downs in their relationship; however, the duo's willingness to put in the constant effort is what keeps their marriage strong. In a conversation with Harper's BAZAAR, Hailey spoke about her popstar husband and how they put in a 'lot of work' to keep their romance intact.

The model, who married the Baby hitmaker during a courthouse ceremony in 2018, also shed light on the couple's recent health scares and the way they navigated through it all. While Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Hailey was found to have a blood clot in her brain.

Hailey Bieber says a 'lot of work' goes into her and Justin Bieber's marriage

Gushing over Justin, Hailey mentioned, "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to." She added, "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work."

She also discussed how expanding their family will require several changes. "And then I know, eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work," Hailey mentioned.

Talking about undergoing several changes in their relationship, especially after the couple's respective health scares, Hailey said, "I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health scares. You have to figure out how to deal with this s**t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say, 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real! (sic)"

(Image: @justinbeiber/Instagram)