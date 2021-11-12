Hailey Bieber Talks About Father's Substance Abuse Battle, Says 'he Had Really Big Issues'

Hailey Bieber recently spilt beans about her father's struggle with substance abuse. While talking about aiding Justin Bieber on his sobriety journey, the model said that she found herself in a similar territory while dealing with Stephen Baldwin's addictions. In a recent episode of the VS Voices podcast, Hailey revealed that there's a 'lot of addiction' running in her family, with her dad having a 'really big issue' with cocaine.

She noted that looking back at the time where she was stuck in 'some dark spaces' is really difficult. She mentioned never having any personal struggles with any substances after witnessing her father go through it. The model quipped that she's 'just so scared' of even trying it as it may lead to something else.

Hailey Bieber on her father's addiction, Justin's sobriety journey

According to E! News, the 24-year-old iterated that growing up around people in the recovery phase gave her a push in supporting Justin's sobriety journey. She said that the duo has an open and honest conversation about Justin's recovery, with the Baby singer having 'good self-awareness' about the dark times he has led.

In the 2020 YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, the pop sensation spoke about battling marijuana, alcohol, pills and other drugs' addiction, which had earlier been 'an escape' for him. His decision to quit abusing substances came after he felt like he was 'dying'. His security and staff would enter his room and check his pulse at midnight, he iterated while describing the 'legit crazy scary' experience. The star was 'popping pills' all day long when he started praying to God for putting an end to this situation. He prayed to 'get him through the season' of stopping the stuff, as he promised to work on himself.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been vocal about their relationship, ever since they got married in July 2018. The duo has had a tumultuous relationship timeline, starting with their first outing in 2015. The duo broke up the following year, only to reconcile in 2018 when Bieber and Selena Gomez parted ways. Their official marriage took place in 2019 in front of close friends and family.

(Image: Instagram/@JustinBieber)