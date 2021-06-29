Halsey Announces Fourth Studio Album Titled, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

Halsey has more than 20 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. The singer and songwriter keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Now, she announced that she will be dropping her fourth studio album.

Halsey announces her fourth studio album

Halsey took to her Instagram handle to announce If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, her fourth studio album. The post did not give away details about the upcoming songs. However, it did mention that the Oscar and Grammy-winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails are producing the album. The 10-second-video has a rooftop electronic billboard that tells the name of the album, along with just a few lines from one of the songs which hints that it could be gripping and intense. The new Halsey album release date is yet to be revealed. Check out her post below.

Halsey's announcement of her new album caught much attention. Many users shared their excitement about their favourite artist's upcoming tracks as they left red heart, fire and hearty eyes emoticons. Some of her colleagues like, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, and others also showed their support. Take a look at a few replies below.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have several acclaimed production credits to their names. Recently, the duo picked up both the Oscar and Golden Globe for best original score for Soul, sharing it with Jon Batiste, who composed the jazz sections separately. Last year, they won an Emmy for the score of the HBO superhero drama series Watchmen, adding to the list of accolades that started with The Social Network in 2010.

Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, in January 2020. She was supposed to go on a world tour but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has collaborated with various artists on their singles such as Marshmello (Be Kind), Juice WRLD (Life's a Mess), and Kelsea Ballerini (The Other Girl).

IMAGE: IAMHALSEY INSTAGRAM PHOTO BY JASMINE SAFAEIAN

