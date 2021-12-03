Halsey Attends BTS' Permission To Dance Concert In LA With Her Son Ender; See Pics

BTS held their first-ever in-person concert Permission To Dance in over two years since the pandemic broke out. The concert was a four-day affair with performances taking place consecutively on November 27-28 and December 1-2 in Los Angeles SoFi stadium. The last day of the concert took place on Thursday and was attended by a special guest, BTS reunited with their Boy In Luv collaborator Halsey. The singer also bought her newborn son Ender and took him backstage.

Halsey attends BTS concert in LA

Taking to Instagram, Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, shared a series of images as she attended BTS's Permission To Dance concert in LA. The singer also shared an adorable photo of her son Ender, as she took him backstage. The singer, 27, was in attendance with her son as the South Korean boyband performed at the 70,240 seat capacity SoFi Stadium on Thursday, the closing night of the concert. As she shared the pictures, Halsey wrote, "uncle gang, beyond words."

Earlier this week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion also surprised fans as she joined the band on stage and performed their hit single Butter remix. The rapper was set to perform with the boyband at the American Music Awards that took place on November 22. Megan took to her Twitter and announced that she had cancelled her performance due to personal reasons.

BTS FT MEG THEE STALLION pic.twitter.com/kemRLnfrDc — emma ⁷ is seeing bts (@SHAD0WMIN) November 29, 2021

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin joined BTS boys on the stage to give a special end to the concert with their My Universe performance. The singer was spotted wearing black jeans and a t-shirt with ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage’ written on it. The singer was spotted wearing black jeans and a t-shirt with ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage’ written on it. Post the Permission To Dance concert, the boys are due to play on Friday at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

Meanwhile, due to the rising cases of COVID variant Omicron in South Korea, the band will have to undergo a 10-day mandatory self-quarantine will make the group unable to attend the Mnet Asian Music Awards. The MAMAs are currently scheduled to be held as an in-person event on December 11, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@iamhalsey