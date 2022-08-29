Just ahead of her performance in the U.K. for the Reading and Leeds festival, singer Halsey revealed that she is suffering from food poisoning. The singer had updated about her condition in a now-deleted Instagram story. As per Page Six, the Control singer had contracted food poisoning while on their Love and Power tour in the UK recently.

In her story, Halsey revealed that the symptoms had hit her Friday just before she was supposed to take the stage at the two-part Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Halsey reveals battling food poisoning ahead of UK festival performance

While sharing her battle with food poisoning, Halsey informed, "No idea how I'm still alive after my Leeds set," Halsey wrote on their Instagram Stories on Aug. 27. "I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2 pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were so helpful!)."

"Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time," they continued. "Thank you for being so cool and letting me basically do whatever just to survive the set! You guys would have been an unreal crowd under ANY circumstances let alone those. Time to rest now 4 Reading tomorrow."

Later, following her update about her condition, Halsey who uses she/they pronouns later posted a story on Instagram where she revealed how the festival, "didn't really start as I pictured it." They also included a video featuring clips of them reviving medical attention and performing the night before. In a voice-over, they describe the food poisoning experience as "exceptionally not f****ng chill."

Halsey hasn't been shy in sharing details of their struggles with multiple chronic conditions. In April, they confessed that for the second time they'd be attending the Grammys in-person within mere "days" of undergoing surgery -- the first time having been in 2017 in the wake of having a procedure meant to treat their endometriosis.

This year, in May, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with a litany of chronic ailments including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome in a lengthy note on Instagram. She had even mentioned how despite trying to attend events including the Grammys and Coachella, her body is 'putting up a strong protest'.

IMAGE: Instagram/iamhalsey