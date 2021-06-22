Halsey Rumoured To Release New Music This Week; Fans Trend 'Halsey Is Coming' On Twitter

Halsey has been creating quite a stir on the internet as she has been teasing fans with hints on her new music. According to fans, the singer has hinted at them with music on the website and postcards in the mail that features a wax seal that says ‘H4’. Halsey has however not given any confirmation about her new music. Fans, on the other hand, cannot stop gushing over these hints and have gone to trend ‘Halsey is coming’ on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, fans went on to express their excitement and happiness on the same. Some of the users revealed how they’ve received postcards, while some revealed how elated they are about these hints. One of the users wrote, “First the music on the website and now the postcards so many things happening HALSEY IS COMING”. Another user wrote, “it's so amazing that halsey always have so many interesting ideas on her mind and she can always come up with creative stuff and make us go wild... one of the main reasons that i love her so much”. Take a look at a few more tweets from fans below.

According to an insider who predicted recent releases, Halsey is coming in the next week. pic.twitter.com/aBm5rtVxMF — Halsey Charts (@halseydata) June 14, 2021

HALSEY IS COMING HALSEY IS COMING HALSEY IS COMING HALSEY IS COMING OH MY GODDDD pic.twitter.com/icqcJ1bJev — Amira🥤 (@stillrunningdx) June 21, 2021

NEW HALSEY MUSIC IS COMING OMG I MAY START CRYING 😭🤚🏻 pic.twitter.com/GVGdlOxC8G — Amira🥤 (@stillrunningdx) June 21, 2021

HALSEY IS COMING pic.twitter.com/V8JHkOJRLZ — Aziz aka we love you Austin (@axtrli_) June 22, 2021

HALSEY IS COMING pic.twitter.com/CG0yUb0nS5 — Z 🏳️‍🌈 HALSEY IS COMING (@Good4halsey) June 21, 2021

this is true, i got one this morning but couldn’t post it because twitter s worded me so I’m tweeting from my saved 😫 but H4 is coming besties 😁 weirdly though it’s just a postcard with no postage 👀 heyyyy @halsey https://t.co/P4QN0B6nMc pic.twitter.com/OIbeeoXofc — audrey (was:hopeiesscity) (@youfeelsogolden) June 22, 2021

i leave twitter for a bit and halsey is gonna announce her new album WHAT — ryan (@devilontongue) June 22, 2021

@halsey being cryptic asf and teasing new music will never get old 🔥 obsessed. — niamh. (@niamhamyduncan) June 22, 2021

First the music on the website and now the postcards so many things happening HALSEY IS COMING 🤯 — ⚔️ 🆅⚔️ (@halseysvh) June 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Halsey has been basking in the pregnancy spotlight. The singer recently shared a series of photos in yellow tones. In the first picture, she is seen striking a pose donning a yellow tank top and a printed palazzo pant. In the second picture, she showed off her poppy yellow eye shadow, and in the next some makeup shades. In another picture, one can see her dog wearing a yellow scarf. She captioned the post as “the category is: yellow”. Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Take a look at Halsey’s Instagram post below.

On the work front, in January 2020, Halsey released her third studio album, Manic. Artists such as Alanis Morissette, Dominic Fike, and Suga from BTS made appearances. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and went on to become a commercial success. Manic's standard edition includes 16 tracks, including Graveyard, Without Me, and You Should Be Sad. Halsey will star in and produce the upcoming series The Player's Table, which is based on Jessica Goodman's 2020 novel 'They Wish They Were Us.' She will co-star with Sydney Sweeney, best known for her roles in Euphoria and The Handmaid's Tale.

