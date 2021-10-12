Halsey Opens Up About Her Postpartum Body In New Post; Says 'it Felt Like Stranger’s'

Singer/songwriter Halsey over the weekend delivered a powerful performance on Saturday Night Live. Fans and audience praised Halsey's performance and particularly her looks over the internet. The singer earlier this year welcomed her first child, a son named Ender Ridley with her partner Alev Aydin. The Colors singer took to her Instagram to post her SNL performance and got candid about her postpartum body saying that what the audience saw on the show was an illusion.

Halsey gets candid about postpartum body

Halsey was the returning musical guest on the October 9 episode of SNL along with Kim Kardashian. The singer via her Instagram shared a series of photos that featured her postpartum body, getting candid Halsey wrote that it felt weird when people said that her body looked amazing after her SNL performance.

She wrote, "I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body. It is a confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about! I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling."

The Without Me singer added that her body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. The first picture on this slide shows the singer's body days after her baby was born. Halsey also added that a lot of people don’t know that one still look pregnant for a while after.

Talking about the changes in her body she wrote, "It is still changing and I am letting it." She also added that she has no interest in working out right now. Currently, the singer is too tired and too busy playing with her son. Halsey said, "I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look “great” immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently. If you’ve been following me because you’re also a parent and you dig what I’m doing, please know I’m in your corner."

Halsey also recently released her fourth studio album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The album became Halsey's fourth consecutive record to chart inside the top two of the US Billboard 200, the album also topped the Top Album Sales and Alternative Albums charts.

(Image: Instagram/@iamhalsey)