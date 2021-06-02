Hanbin Aka B.I From IKon Releases His Debut Album 'Waterfall', Fans Say, 'Thank You'

Korean rapper Hanbin aka B.I from Ikon has finally released his debut album, Waterfall. After a lot of wait and anticipation, Hanbin finally dropped the album via his own label 131 Label under IOK Music. The album features 11 tracks along with the title songs Waterfall and Illa Illa. For the album, he has also collaborated with LEE High and Epik High's Tablo to create a song. The album also includes songs like Numb, Help Me, Remember Me, Flow Away, Rebirth, Gray and Then. Fans are happy about the album release and they took to their social media accounts to express their happiness.

A look at Illa Illa title song

Fans have been talking about the title song where B.I from ikon talks about coming out from a dark place. The lyrics of the song is emotional and speaks about how the difficulties that one faces when one goes through depression. Throughout the music video, the rapper can be seen running away and trying to win over his sadness. He also talks about crying and how his tears are endless that it has created a beach underneath his eyes. The title song was one of the most anticipated songs from the album since the rapper parted his way from the band iKon in the year 2016. The video has over 10 million views within a day of its release. Take a look.

Fans reaction to Hanbin's new album

The fans flooded social media with their reviews about the album. They are happy to know that the rapper has come out of a dark place to create a new album. Most of the fans can't get over the title song and others are talking about how the song Waterfall was made. They also mentioned how the album is more like a rebirth of the rapper. Check out the fans reactions.

omg wait so haebyeon is sea and illa illa is the sound of the waves.



but in the song credits, it showed video of the ‘soundwaves’. WAVES = ILLA ILLA.



hanbin’s haebyeon is his music 🤯😭 pic.twitter.com/63JNUziita — 𝐣𝐨 🔎 (@131evermore) June 2, 2021

best thing abt illa illa mv? hanbin’s smile while he runs. it saves my life for real — call me illa (@hanbintings) June 1, 2021

Waterfall is definitely album of the year for me so far. It’s SO solid and I’m so proud of Hanbin. — Ky ♡ (@kalopsiaa) June 1, 2021

Can’t believe I’m sleeping tonight with 12 new music from Hanbin as my lullabies 😭❤️ We’ve finally made it!!!#WaterfallAlbumDropsToday pic.twitter.com/9L5stfJlPf — 🚥 (@DAMJISUS) June 1, 2021

Waterfall isnt just an album. It’s hanbin’s heart and soul, his struggles, his rebirth. Not just us fans but I think everyone around him is proud and glad to see him finally being able to tell his story — kat illa illa (@rudequail) June 1, 2021

A look at Waterfall's Lyrics

One thing that fans noticed was the lyrics of the song Waterfall. In the song, the rapper sings, "My name’s monster, my name’s sinner. My name’s hypocrite, my name’s crock” referring to all the names that the media gave him. Throughout the song, he showed his emotions and also credited the people who were with him through thick and thin. Watch the music video that was released a week ago.

