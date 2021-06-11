Hans Zimmer Tunes Take Over The Internet After BTS Fame Suga Shares His Playlist

“Time by Hans Zimmer.... Yoongi the taste!!” was what one fan tweeted as Hans Zimmer songs took over Twitter today. Min Yoon-gi, better known as BTS' Suga shared his playlist which included tunes by Hans Zimmer and the South Korean rapper’s fans are now listening to them on loop. The BTS artist revealed that he loves the former’s tracks.

BTS' Suga introduces Hans Zimmer’s Time

Melon Station Big Hit Music Record has revealed BTS Suga’s playlist and fans can’t seem to keep calm. Suga revealed through the radio that he likes pop, guitar, and rock music. However, he went on to reveal that he is currently spending more time listening to instrumental tracks. After two songs from his playlist, he introduced none other than Hans Zimmer's Time.

He went on to say that he like the Hans Zimmer songs as the music director arranges all the strings through MIDI production. He also complimented the former’s technique. Big Hit Music Record also tweeted a list of "Music SUGA listens to before bed." Apart from Time, the list included tracks like Kiss the Rain, Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, A Flower Is Not A Flower, Rain and Romance (Reminiscence).

The BTS fans popularly known as BTS Army lauded Yoongi's playlist. Fans of the K-pop artist and band took to Twitter to show their approval of his playlist. While a few pointed out his peculiar tastes in music, many said that they are adopting his playlist as their own.

About Suga's latest work

The singer went on to release the second part of his mixtape, D-2, on May 22, 2020. After which he went on to contribute to the band's album Be, where he wrote the songs - Life Goes On, Fly To My Room, Blue & Grey, Telepathy and Skit. He was recently featured in BTS' Butter, which is the band's summer song. The music video went on to break various records within hours of its release. Watch the video here.

