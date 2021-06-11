Last Updated:

Hans Zimmer Tunes Take Over The Internet After BTS Fame Suga Shares His Playlist

Hans Zimmer tunes took Twitter by storm after BTS rapper Suga revealed Time as one of his favourite instrumental songs on the playlist.

Written By
Vishnu V
Hans Zimmer

IMAGE: HANS ZIMMER/BTS' IG


“Time by Hans Zimmer.... Yoongi the taste!!” was what one fan tweeted as Hans Zimmer songs took over Twitter today. Min Yoon-gi, better known as BTS' Suga shared his playlist which included tunes by Hans Zimmer and the South Korean rapper’s fans are now listening to them on loop. The BTS artist revealed that he loves the former’s tracks.  

BTS' Suga introduces Hans Zimmer’s Time

Melon Station Big Hit Music Record has revealed BTS Suga’s playlist and fans can’t seem to keep calm. Suga revealed through the radio that he likes pop, guitar, and rock music. However, he went on to reveal that he is currently spending more time listening to instrumental tracks. After two songs from his playlist, he introduced none other than Hans Zimmer's Time.

READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's Inception & other movies scored by Hans Zimmer

He went on to say that he like the Hans Zimmer songs as the music director arranges all the strings through MIDI production. He also complimented the former’s technique. Big Hit Music Record also tweeted a list of "Music SUGA listens to before bed." Apart from Time, the list included tracks like Kiss the Rain, Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, A Flower Is Not A Flower, Rain and Romance (Reminiscence).

READ | BTS' Jungkook fans divided over South Korean Lawyer's post over legalisation of tattoos

The BTS fans popularly known as BTS Army lauded Yoongi's playlist. Fans of the K-pop artist and band took to Twitter to show their approval of his playlist. While a few pointed out his peculiar tastes in music, many said that they are adopting his playlist as their own.

READ | BTS' Butter songwriter Jenna Andrews praises RM for his music production

About Suga's latest work 

The singer went on to release the second part of his mixtape, D-2, on May 22, 2020. After which he went on to contribute to the band's album Be, where he wrote the songs - Life Goes On, Fly To My Room, Blue & Grey, Telepathy and Skit. He was recently featured in BTS' Butter, which is the band's summer song. The music video went on to break various records within hours of its release. Watch the video here. 

READ | BTS' Suga & Jimin reveal how they're taking care of their mental health amid the pandemic

IMAGE: HANS ZIMMER AND BTS' INSTAGRAM

READ | BTS' Suga once saved the life of Korean YouTuber Jihoon, here's how

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT