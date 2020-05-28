T-Series-Hariharan's 'Hanuman Chalisa' Crosses A Billion YouTube Views; Celebrities React

T-Series is the most-watched and most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world. While their newer lot of songs, including those from the films that they have produced, have contributed to the major chunk of this success, it was devotional music that had helped the label shoot to spotlight in the early ‘90s. Though film and independent music has been driving the success of the label of late, its devotional music is still working its magic on viewers.

That was evident with T-Series version of Hanuman Chalisa recently setting a record, to become the first devotional song to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. The track features the founder of the label, Gulshan Kumar, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, in front of a Lord Hanuman idol, along with a group of devotees. The song has rendered by veteran singer Hariharan.

Bhushan Kumar, son of Gulshan Kumar and head of T-Series, shared the news, terming it as ‘moment of joy.’ He conveyed gratitude to his father for his blessings, helping them in ‘achieving many more such milestones.’

Here’s the post

It's a moment of joy for our @TSeries family today as our Hanuman Chalisa video becomes the 1st devotional video to cross 1 Billion+ views on YouTube. Dad, may your blessings always be with us & help us in achieving many more such milestones#ShriGulshanKumarJi @SingerHariharan pic.twitter.com/iMMGUjlbG6 — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) May 27, 2020

Singer Armaan Malik and actor Urvashi Rautela were among those who reacted to the news with delight. The video seems to be the latter’s family favourite, as she claimed ‘500 million + views’ were contributed by her ‘mother’s side.’

Congratulations to you and the whole crew at @TSeries, Bhushan ji! This is a huge feat 🙏🏻😇 https://t.co/bWlUu4hez8 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 28, 2020

Interestingly, the Hanuman Chalisa is not a part of the main channel, that has over 140 million subscribers. This video is a part of another channel, named T-Series Bhakti Sagar that has 29.3 million subscribers/

Watch the video

Meanwhile, even on the film front too, T-Series is achieving success. The banner had minited close to Rs 300 crore with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the movie they had co-produced with Ajay Devgn. The film is the highest-grossing film of this year.

They also have films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and others gearing up for release.

