'Happier Than Ever' Singer Billie Eilish Talks About Dark Side Of Internet Trolling

Recently during an interview with DJ Clara Amfo, American singer Billie Eilish talked about her experience with the dark side of internet trolling and criticism. The singer and songwriter opened up about social media trolling. She stated that people who say the "crazy stuff" on social media platforms, would never say that in real life. Read on to know more.

Singer Billie Eilish opens up about social media trolls

During an interview with DJ Clara Amfo, Eilish said, "The people that even say the crazy stuff don't even think you will see it. They would never say that to you in real life." According to ANI, the Grammy award-winner questioned, "What is the point of trying to do good if people are just going to keep saying that you are doing wrong?" She further talked about the online hate and trolling she receives despite her attempts to do "good for people."

The songwriter added, "I try so hard to do good for the world and good for people. It's like you can try to do everything right and still it is like one of those exposing celebrities' accounts goes, 'Billie Eilish is getting backlash for whatever in the world." The 45-minute interview was aired post the release of her highly-awaited second studio album titled Happier Than Ever on July 30, 2021.

Billie Eilish's sophomore album is a follow-up to her 2019's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The album depicts the pressures of fame and issues faced by young women that also include sexual coercion. According to BBC, the album is receiving praise from critics as well as its listeners. Several critics have called it 'defiant' despite its 'muted' tone.

The album's title track shows the musician wonder if her dates have read her personal revelations made in the interviews. My Future displays the stress of personal relationships and career progress. Her Your Power and Getting Older depict a tale of unwanted sexual attention and consent for a MeToo generation that demands accountability.

Recently, Eilish shared her album's artwork on her official Instagram handle. She penned a long note where she stated she "grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realisation and self-reflection." The musician penned, "Happier Than Ever” my sophomore album is finally out. i can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music. finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel.. i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. i feel like crying. i grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection. i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life. i love you @finneas thank you for being you. i couldn’t ask for a better brother and collaborator, you are my whole world and i couldn’t do any of this without you. anyway i’m so excited and nervous and blaaah… please take care of this project, it means the world to me. I CANT BELIEVE ITTTT."

