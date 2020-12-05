Harbhajan Mann Turns Down State Award As He Joins Farmers' Protests At Delhi Border

Punjabi singer-actor Harbhajan Mann turned down the 'Shiromni Gayak' award as he participated in the farmer' protests against the Government’s recently passed agrarian laws. He shared that he could not accept the Punjab state government’s award, from the Department of Language, as he believed all efforts should be dedicated to the protests. The 54-year-old said love of the people was the ‘biggest award.’

READ: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Calls Return Of Padma Award By Badal `theatrics'

Harbhajan Mann turns down state award amid farmer protests

Harbhajan Mann tweeted that though he was 'grateful' to be selected by the Department of Language, he could not ‘humbly accept’ the 'Shiromni Gayak' award. The actor-singer believed all 'efforts and attention' at the moment 'should be dedicated' to the farmers’ protest.

Though I’m grateful to be selected, I humbly cannot accept the Shiromni Gayak award from the Department of Language. People’s love is the biggest award of my career, & all attention & efforts right now from us all must be dedicated to the peaceful farmers’ protest #farmerprotest — Harbhajan Mann (@harbhajanmann) December 4, 2020

The Department of Language had named Mann for the honour on Thursday, as they announced the Sahitya Ratna and Shiromni awards, which include winners in 18 categories of Literature and Art.

READ: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Returns Padma Bhushan Over Farmers' Stir, Denies Political Reasons

Mann has joined the protests at Delhi borders for the last few days. He was seen singing in front of the farmers, and clicking pictures with them.

Mann had also unveiled multiple songs in support of the farmers. Recently, he had launched Murrde ni laye bina haq, Dilliye (Delhi, we aren't turning back without getting our rights) and Anndataa, Khet Saadi Maa, Khet Saadi pagg (fields are our mother, fields are our pride) a month ago.

Support for farmer protests

Many other celebrities of the film industry, be it those from Punjabi industry, or those with Punjabi roots working in Bollywood, have expressed their support for the movement. This include Dharmendra, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sargun Mehta, Himashi Khurrana, among others. Many of them have also come out to criticise Kangana Ranaut for her tweets, one in which she claimed an elderly woman protestor was 'available for Rs 100' to protest and another where she accused an actor of gaining undue advantage at the protests.

Meanwhile, the protests by farmers against the three agrarian laws, entered the tenth day.

The protesting farmer unions are scheduled to meet government officials on Saturday again. Both the previous meetings, one on December 1 and another on December 3, did not arrive at a consensus. The farmers are expressing their apprehensions on factors like Minimum Suport Price in the new laws, which they feel would put them at the mercy of the corporates.

READ: BJP Regrets Ex-ally Parkash Badal's Decision To Return Padma Award; Claims Cong Conspiracy

READ: To Support Farmers, Ex-Punjab CM & SAD Supremo Parkash Singh Badal Returns Padma Vibhushan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.