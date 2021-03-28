Hardy Sandhu Songs That Went On To Showcase Amazing Stories Within The Music Video

Hardy Sandhu has created several music videos throughout his career. The singer has produced some amazing hits which have been loved by his fans throughout the years. Some of his music videos have gotten special attention from fans due to the amazing story within them. Hardy Sandhu often releases music videos that have a story to them which complements the song he releases. Thus here are some of the music videos with some of the most amazing stories, by Hardy Sandhu.

Hardy Sandhu songs that went on to showcase amazing stories

Yaar Ni Milyaa

In 2017, Hardy Sandhu first came out with the song Yaar Ni Milyaa. He collaborated with B Praak, Jaani and Arvindr Khaira for this music video which was released in September of that year. The video showcases the ill fate of a one-sided lover and the outcome he faces. The tragic ending of the video seemed to leave a melancholic effect on the viewers who seemed to love the song and video very much. The music video thus stands at over 100 million views with over 2 million likes at the time of this writing.

Dance Like

In 2019, Hardy Sandhu collaborated with dancing superstar Lauren Gottlieb for a peppy pumped-up Punjabi Song. The singer along with Lauren can be seen grooving to the high-paced beats of the song. The video shows Hardy Sandhu trying to woo Lauren throughout the video in a playful and romantic manner. The video went on to garner over 100 million views with close to 1.4 million likes at the time of this writing.

Titliaan

In 2020, Hardy Sandhu was back with yet another music video that showcased a very grey theme. The subject the video was based on seemed to impress the fans very much as it went on to gain a significant amount of likes. The video shows Afsana Khan remembering her past in ascertain way as Hardy Sandhu was seen tied up in chains. The song was released in November of last year and went on to gain a staggering 500 million views with over 6 million likes. The song got immensely popular and has been growing in numbers ever since it was initially released.