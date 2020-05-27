Hariharan, Roopkumar Rathod And Others Team Up For 'Phir Tera Time Aayega'

Veteran singer Hariharan has united with various artists for an energetic anthem titled Phir Tera Time Aayega. It is meant to lift the spirits of people and society as a whole in the troublesome times of COVID-19 pandemic. Read further ahead to know more details:

According to reports, famed singers of Bollywood like Roopkumar Rathod, Sunali Rathod, Mika Singh, Neeti Mohan, and Ishaan Dutta along with various other celebrities have come forward to make a song that is set to lift the spirits of people during the COVID-19 lockdown. This song titled Phir tera time Aayega is penned by Vinod Nair and composed by Hariharan along with his son Akshay Hariharan, and Immanuel Berlin. It is led by the SurViralists, according to reports.

According to reports, Hariharan has said that he wanted to create a song that would cheer people up and make them want to dance with joy and abundance of happiness. He said that his new song is his tribute to the strength of every Indian. Lyricist Vinod Nair has stated that it is his effort to encourage people so they do not lose their hopes.

According to him, this song will remind people that their time will come again and we will be free to live with vigour and passion yet again when things get back to the new normal. There is a hip-hop rap section in between to charge up the young adults of the nation. He also states that this song will bring out the never say never attitude in all of us.

Directed by Runjiv Kapur, Karan Hariharan, and Vinod G. Nair, the song's video is set to garner thousands of likes from the fans. Roopkumar Rathod, who is known and respected for his distinctive voice and singing abilities by fans and critics alike, has said that this lockdown is not just a calamity, but it is also an opportunity to find new skills and aptitudes. According to him, it is a time people should utilise to make themselves the best versions of their own selves and appreciate life.

