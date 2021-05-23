Harrdy Sandhu Called Guru Randhawa 'star', Insists There's 'no Competition' Among Singers

Establishing himself as one of the most popular singers in the Indian music industry, Harrdy Sandhu has struggled a lot to reach the position he is in today. Harrdy Sandhu has sung several songs and has also been a part of a handful of films. During an interview with B4U Entertainment, Harrdy Sandhu revealed the time he released his first music album and complimented Guru Randhawa, who had also released his first-ever song.

Harrdy Sandhu shares about Guru Randhawa

Singer Harrdy Sandhu was questioned about being in constant competition with other singers from the industry in an interview with B4U entertainment. To this, the singer replied that there is no real competition amongst singers like him. In fact, there is a possibility of them coming together and performing together or collaborating on a song. He shared about the time his first music album came out and revealed that Guru Randhawa’s first song also came out at the same time.

He further said that a Punjabi film titled Daddy Cool Munde Fool had released and the two singers promoted their songs together, at the film’s promotion. Harrdy Sandhu shared that he started his journey with Guru Randhawa and in fact, at the event, he walked up to Guru and told him that he was a ‘star’ because he loved his song a lot. Harrdy also said that they are friends even today, despite working in the same industry and being competitors.

Guru Randhawa’s first song Same Girl released in the year 2012. Many of his popular songs include Ban Ja Rani, Ishq tera, Suit Suit and High Rated Gabru amongst others. Harrdy Sandhu’s songs include Naa Ji Naa, Soch, Naah and Kya Baat Ay. His first album directed by Mr V Grooves released in 2012 with the songs Tequilla Shot and Pehli Goli. In the year 2014, Harrdy made his debut with a Punjabi film Yaaran Da Katchup. He also starred in the film Mera Mahi NRI and will soon make his debut in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh’s 83. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Angad Bedi, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri amongst others.

IMAGE: HARRDY SANDHU'S INSTAGRAM, GURU RANDHAWA'S INSTAGRAM

