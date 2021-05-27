Harrdy Sandhu On Why He Chose Nora Fatehi To Star In His Music Video 'Naah'

Nora Fatehi and Harrdy Sandhu featured in the music video of one of Harrdy Sandhu's most popular songs titled Naah. The song gained a lot of attention from music lovers who loved everything right from the music to the dance moves and the lyrics! The song garnered 500 million views on YouTube and was liked by more than 3 million people. Nora Fatehi is an established dancer and actor in Bollywood today. When asked why Harrdy chose Nora Fatehi to feature in his song, here's what he replied.

Why Harrdy Sandhu chose Nora for his music video?

Harrdy Sandhu was questioned about choosing and featuring Nora Fatehi in his music video in an interview by Bollywood Times. To this, he replied that while his team came up with the song, they wanted to do something different for the music video. Harrdy mentioned that his music was great in the previous videos but he never danced. So they decided to come up with a different video for Naah and wanted some serious dancing in it. Harrdy Sandhu then came across one of Nora's videos on Instagram which was a western dance form, and they decided to take her on board.

Nora Fatehi's dance moves left the audience in awe, in the music video. However, when Nora Fatehi saw Harrdy Sandhu dancing, she was shocked to learn that he can dance really well. Nora Fatehi mentioned that when she met Harrdy for the first time, she thought he was a professional dancer but when the latter mentioned that he had never danced in his entire life, Nora was left quite surprised. But Harrdy mentioned he worked really hard for the music video and practised a lot to match up to Nora, who's a professional dancer. On the first day, when the team started shooting Nora was shocked to see his moves and complimented him.

The song Naah was shot by Arvindr Khaira and sung by Harrdy himself. The music was given by B Praak while Jaani composed the music and penned down the lyrics. The song was released in 11 different languages and topped several music charts.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SONG NAAH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.