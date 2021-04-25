Harrdy Sandhu On Why He Stopped Reading Hate Comments After His Chartbuster Song 'Naah'

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu gained popularity with song, Soch, which was written by Jaani. The song was later 'remade' for the 2016 movie, Airlift. Harrdy Sandhu's songs include Tequilla Shot, Joker, Kya Baat Ay, Jee Karr Daa, and many more. Sandhu's song, Naah, was one of the biggest Punjabi hits of 2017. The song featured Canadian dancer, Nora Fatehi and has since crossed over 500 million views.

Back in 2018, Harrdy Sandhu in an interview with B4U's Salil Acharya, spoke about many things including his personal and professional life. During the interaction, Sandhu was asked if he kept up with the comments on social media from fans about his music and how he dealt with hate comments. Harrdy responded by saying that he used to keep with public opinion on social media until his song Naah, and then explained why he stopped.

More about Harrdy Sandhu's interview:

Back in 2018, when speaking about hate on social media, Harrdy mentioned how he often kept up with the comments section on youtube and other social media sites upon the release of his songs. However, he also mentioned how he only did it until the success of his song, Naah. He mentioned how he was always a people pleaser and hence, had a strong desire for everyone to like his songs.

He mentioned how when Naah came out, he was disappointed as the song was so well received but there were still haters in the comments section. Acharya asked him if he could tell people what kind of hate comments he could've gotten for Naah, as the song was one of the biggest hits to which Sandhu spoke about how some fans didn't like the lyrics and other random things about the song. Sandhu then spoke about how once his song was doing well, these comments from haters just didn't matter to him anymore and explaining how after that, he just stopped reading any comments about himself.

More on Harrdy Sandhu's latest

Harrdy Sandhu's songs might be what the singer began his career with, however, he has since ventured into acting a few times. Sandhu made his acting debut in the Punjabi comedy action film, Yaaran Da Katchup. He will next be seen in the upcoming biographical sports film, 83, in which he will play the character of Indian cricketer Madan Lal. The film is set to release on June 4, 2021.

