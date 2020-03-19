Harrdy Sandhu Promises To Surprise His Fans In 2020

After delivering hit songs in films as well as music videos, Harrdy Sandhu is excited to release his new song of 2020. The singer started his career with the song Tequilla Shot in 2012 and has been famous ever since. His songs like Soch and Joker got him even more famous among listeners.

After singing back-to-back hit songs like Kya Baat Ay, Naah, and Backbone featuring along with Brazilian Model Carolina Moura, Nora Fatehi and Zenith Sidhu respectively, Harrdy Sandhu has come up with his first release song of 2020 Jee Karr Daa with Amyra Dastur. Harrdy is back with the song of this season with mesmerising vocals and colourful backgrounds and sets in the music video.

Harrdy Sandhu promises to surprise his fans

The song has been written by Mellow D & composed or arranged by Akull. While talking about his first released song of 2020, In conversation with a media portal, Harrdy said that this single is just the beginning and that he promises to keep surprising his fans with such unique foot-tapping songs in 2020. He said that this song’s hookline will definitely stick with listeners.

In the midst of making the new song, Harrdy is also going to be a part of the upcoming movie '83. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan, that opens about the Indian Cricket Team victory in 1983 World Cup. Amyra Dastur one of the gorgeous and super-talented actors has danced beautifully in the music video. Check out the music video directed by Tru Makers.

Harrdy shared the song on his Instagram account and shared his thoughts on it. He wrote that putting together this song has been the most amazing experience for him. This song is close to his heart, and the effort put by each and everyone associated with this song is commendable. He continued that he has been listening to the song back to back and now it is all yours (audiences).

