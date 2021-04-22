Harrdy Sandhu Reveals He Rejected Different Songs Before Releasing 'Kya Baat Ay'

Harrdy Sandhu is currently among the most popular singers in India. Following his back-to-back success in 2017 with Backbone, Yaar Ni Milyaa, and Naah with Nora Fatehi, he released only one track in 2018. It was Kya Baat Ay, that turned out to be a chartbuster. Now, the artist disclosed how he made several renditions of the song before getting it right, which took a long time.

Harrdy Sandhu on how he made 'Kya Baat Ay' after dumping ideas for multiple songs

In an interview with Salil Acharya on B4U Entertainment, Harrdy Sandhu was asked if he keeps some melodies ready to release songs quickly like many artists claim that they have 20 tracks ready. He replied that it is not the same with him and in fact, it is vice-versa for him. The artist stated that he makes several songs but does not like most of them. He mentioned before landing Kya Baat Ay, they made six to seven different songs in a span of six months but did not get the right vibe. Harrdy noted that all of them were very distinctive from each other. However, he did not felt that any of them were groovy or might work with the listeners. Then came Kya Baat Ay, which he agreed to move forward with.

Harrdy Sandhu explained that he feels Punjabi music works because Punjabi is the only language that is very close to Hindi, so people understand it. He added that they use words that people say in their daily life like Kya Baat Ay, which is a common phrase. So he tries to use common words in his songs. Check out the full video below.

Kya Baat Ay is a peppy dance number sung by Harrdy Sandhu. It is written by Jaani and arranged by B Praak. The "uber-cool" dance video has been filmed by Arvindr Khaira. It features Harrdy with the Brazilian Model Carolina Moura as the duo shows off their moves. Kya Baat Ay music video has crossed 550 million views on YouTube and has more than three million likes.

Promo Image Source: Sony Music India YouTube