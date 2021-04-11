Harrdy Sandhu Reveals How He Has Made His Music Different Over Time

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the most popular singers in India. Coming from the PunjabI music industry, he has earned recognition in the country with his work. The taste of people in music keeps changing, and everyone has their unique preferences. Now, Harrdy revealed how he has made his music different over the years so it could reach a wider audience.

Harrdy Sandhu on how he has changed his music over time

In an interview with Salil Acharya on B4U Entertainment, Harrdy Sandhu opened about the evolution in his music. He was asked how Punjabi music is now easily taking over Bollywood. The artist said that there is not a special ingredient that one just puts, and a song becomes a hit. He mentioned that an artist just makes a song and it becomes good, and this is a phase when everyone is liking Punjabi music. Maybe it has some groove or happiness to it, he added.

Harrdy Sandhu was questioned if authentic Punjabi music is different from the one in Bollywood and what has changed. He replied that typical Punjabis still listen to desi bhangra songs. The singer explained that what they did was Westernizing Punjabi music. They took Western music and added it with Punjab vocal which resulted in a nice blend. He admitted that this kind of music is more popular now than it would be in the 90s.

Harrdy Sandhu’s songs have received immense praises from listeners. He first earned fame with Soch and Joker in 2014. The artist then gave back-to-back hits in 2017 with Backbone, Yaar Ni Milyaa, and Naah featuring Nora Fatehi. His 2018 released singled Kya Baat Ay was also a hit. Harrdy Sandhu’s songs in Bollywood include Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahi, Little Little, Naah Goriye, and Chandigarh Mein.

Harrdy Sandhu’s recent hit was Titliaan with Sargun Mehta. The track is sung by Afsana Khan, while Harrdy had an acting appearance. He will soon be making his Bollywood acting debut in 83 the film starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. His work in Punjabi cinema include Yaaran Da Katchup and Mera Mahi NRI.

Promo Image Source: harrdysandhu Instagram