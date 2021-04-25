Harrdy Sandhu Reveals If He Follows Any Other Sport Other Than Cricket | Watch

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu is one of the most popular artists in India currently with several chartbuster songs to his credit. The Kya Baat Ay hitmaker is gearing up for his Bollywood debut as well, alongside Ranveer Singh in the film 83. Here is everything you need to know about Harrdy's love for cricket and if he follows any other sport other than that.

Harrdy Sandhu talks about his favourite sports

In an interview with Salil Acharya on B4U Entertainment, when asked if he follows any other sport other than cricket, Harrdy stated that he follows tennis and watches football as well, "but only if they are the world cup matches. I thought Argentina would win the World Cup in 2018 because of Lionel Messi, but after seeing France playing exceeding well in another match, I thought the odds of them winning the FIFA world cup are higher." The host Salil Acharya and Harrdy Sandhu further joked about how every person, even those who don't watch football at all, gave their opinions on Twitter about who would lift the World Cup in 2018.

Harrdy Sandhu in 83

The Yaar Ni Milyaa singer is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with the film 83, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. Sandhu will be seen portraying the important character of cricketer Madan Lal, who took all the important wickets in the 1983 World Cup Final. The upcoming biographical sports film would focus on the journey of the Indian Cricket team, as they overcame all hardships to come out victorious in the 1983 cricket world cup final. Ranveer Singh will play the lead role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, while other actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva Choudary, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani would be seen in pivotal roles.

Harrdy Sandhu's songs

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the most well-known singers in the country today and has several hits to his credit like Naah Goriye, Tequila Shot, Soch, Titliyaan, Kya Baat Ay among others. A lesser-known fact about the singer is that he played professional cricket for ten years, before venturing into the entertainment industry. Many of his songs like Naah Goriye and Soch have been used in Bollywood films like Airlift and Bala.

