Harrdy Sandhu Reveals The 'best Date' Of His Life And It Is Simple Yet Adorable

Kya Baat Ay singer Harrdy Sandhu is known to keep his private life out of the public eye throughout his career. In a throwback interview with a web radio station, the singer revealed some of the never-heard-before moments from his personal life that left his fans shocked. Revealing details about his perfect date, Harrdy Sandhu spoke about the best date he ever had.

Harrdy Sandhu's 'best date ever'

The Punjabi singer played a fun rapid-fire round with Filmi Mirchi where he got candid about his dating life. While talking about his dates, the interviewer asked Harrdy to reveal the best date he has ever had. The singer was quick to answer that he took his date to show around his farm/field at his hometown in 2005. Upon hearing his answer, the duo burst out laughing as the interviewer praised Harrdy's simple idea of a date.

More on Harrdy Sandhu's dating life

In the same interview, the singer was asked whether he used the dating app, Tinder. Harrdy gave an affirmative answer before quickly adding that his manager downloaded the app for him. Giving a small backstory about the whole deal, Harrdy revealed that nobody believed that it was really him on the dating app. The young singer also revealed that he had his first relationship when he was only 14-years-old.

More on Harrdy Sandhu's songs and upcoming projects

The singer shot to fame after delivering superhit songs like Tequilla Shot, Soch, and Joker. His breakthrough in Bollywood came after his song Soch was remade in the Bollywood movie Airlift in 2016. His single 'Naah' became a huge hit across the country which gained him fame and success in the industry.

Harrdy Sandhu's songs like Backbone, Kya Baat Ay, Naah Goriye, and Chandigarh Mein contributed to his success. The singer also tried his hand in acting as he made his acting debut in 2014 in the Punjabi movie Yaaran Da Katchup. He went on to appear in Mera Mahi NRI. Harrdy Sandhu is now all set to make his Bollywood debut in Ranveer Singh's movie 83, playing the role of Madan Lal.

IMAGE- HARRDY SANDHU'S INSTAGRAM