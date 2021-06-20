Harrdy Sandhu Reveals Three 'vital' Things That He Looks For In A Soulmate

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the phenomenal Punjabi singers who enjoys a massive fan following for his popular songs. The artist was once asked about the things that he would look for in a soulmate, to which he had revealed the three important things and had even added two other quirky things to it.

When Harrdy Sandhu revealed the three things he looked for in a soulmate

During an interview with Bandook, Harrdy Sandhu had spoken candidly over a lot of things, one of which included the three important things that he looked for in a soulmate. The artist had revealed three things namely honesty, love and understanding. After revealing the three things, the artist had shared that he would like to add two more things to his list, mentioning that his soulmate should also be passionate and ‘tharki’.

Harrdy Sandhu was also askedhow he would react if his partner cheated on him to which he had stated that he would be hurt but he would not leave her. He had revealed that he would be hurt initially but would be fine over a period of time.

It is a lesser-known fact that the Punjabi singer was once a cricketer who played the sport for over a decade as a bowler. He later had to quit due to a major injury and decided to begin his career as a singer. He took vocal training for around eighteen months and voiced for V Grooves composition Tequila Shot that became a huge hit among the audience. The artist even sung another song named Pehli Goli composed by V Grooves and began gaining popularity for his amazing singing skills. He later collaborated with several other music composers with whom he managed to create some of the greatest blockbuster songs of the year. Harrdy Sandhu also made his acting debut with a Punjabi action-comedy movie, Yaaran Da Katchup, in which he featured alongside Yuvika Chaudhary, Varun Sharma, Jaswinder Bhalla and others. He later voiced for the soundtrack of some of the popular Bollywood movies namely Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Bala and Good Newwz.

Harrdy Sandhu’s latest

One of the latest Harrdy Sandhu’s songs is Titliaan 2 in which he collaborated with music director Avvy Sra, which showcased him alongside actor, Sargun Mehta. The artist is also gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut film, 83 in which he will be seen essaying the role of former cricketer Madan Lal.

IMAGE: HARRDY SANDHU'S INSTAGRAM

