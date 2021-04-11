Harrdy Sandhu Reveals Why His Music Stands Out From His Peers: 'Its All About Melody'

Harrdy Sandhu, the cricketer-turned singer, is making waves on the internet with his newly released songs. From Tequilla Shot to Naah, Harrdy Sandhu's videos contributed to his popularity among the young audience of the country for its unique and trendy beats. Giving tough competition to the front runners of the music industry like Badshah and Guru Randhawa, Harrdy Sandhu recently talked about his music and why it stood out from the crowd.

'There's a melody'

Talking with the host Salil Acharya for an interview on B4U Entertainment, Harrdy revealed what is about his music that is taking the young generation of India by storm. When asked about Badshah and Guru Randhawa ruling the music scene with their viral songs and video, Harrdy replied saying that it is all about melody. The beat and melody of the music are supposed to be happy and groovier for the audience to enjoy it as well.

'Westernised Punjabi Music'

Harrdy Sandhu's songs including Kya Baat Ay, Yaarr Ni Milyaa and Backbone were an internet sensation upon being released. When asked about his song-making process, Harrdy revealed that whenever they sit to make music, it's naturally created to become a groovier beat. He also talked about how Punjabi music is becoming popular in India and artists like himself along with Badshah and Guru Randhawa westernize Punjabi music by mixing western music with Punjabi lyrics.

The young singer said the reason Punjabi songs became popular across the country is that it is close to Hindi. Since everyone could understand the lyrics and some phrases are often used in daily conversation, it was relatively easy to connect with people through this regional language. The singer revealed he made 6-7 variants of his song 'Kya Baat Ay' in over half a year with all of them delivering different vibes.

Harrdy Sandhu's videos

The 34-year-old singer talked about his music videos which helped him gain popularity after the boom of Youtube. While talking about receiving criticism on his songs on his music video, Harrdy expressed his dejection after reading hate comments. Harrdy told Salil that he had stopped reading comments on his music video ever since people have started enjoying his music. Harrdy Sandhu is all set to grace the big screen in a supporting role for Ranveer Singh's 83 releasing this June.

Promo Pic Credit: Harrdy Sandhu IG