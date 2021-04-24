Harrdy Sandhu Shares His 'self-made' Story, Opens Up On His Struggles

Harrdy Sandhu has established himself as one of the most popular actor-singers in business. Having sung a long list of songs and acted in a handful of films, Sandhu has created a loyal fanbase of his own. He is known to often post on social media to keep his fans updated on what he is up to. A few months ago, the actor had posted a video that saw him sharing the story of his journey towards becoming a singer, which was followed by a wave of praises from his fans.

Harrdy Sandhu sharing his ‘self-made’ story

While most of what Harrdy shares on social media is related to his work, the video of his ‘self-made’ story is different from the rest. The video begins as the singer walks up to his chair and sits down, with the purpose of talking about the journey that brought him to singing. He began by expressing his happiness towards the initiative taken by Virat Kohli to bring the ‘self-made stories’ in this country on social media. He then started reciting his own story, saying that he had no plans of becoming a singer, as he wanted to become a cricketer and play for India.

Harrdy also mentioned his long run as a cricketer, before eventually getting a major injury on the elbow that ended his cricketing career. He also talked about how he went to Australia for a year for better treatment, but eventually came back. He started playing again and it was followed by another similar injury, which sent him into depression. However, he started pursuing singing, and after a long period of struggle, he finally got success.

He then went on to describe that while he could not fulfil his dreams of winning the world cup for India in real life, he is set to do so in ‘reel life’ as he has been cast in 83 film, which covers India’s first cricket World Cup victory at Lord's stadium. Towards the end of the video, Sandhu explained the lesson of not giving up and said that if his story inspires even one individual, his “work is done”. The post was followed by a barrage of praises from fans in the comments, who paid their compliments for sharing his ‘self-made’ story.

