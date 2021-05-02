Harrdy Sandhu Shares How He Rose To Fame In The Hindi Film Industry

Singer Harrdy Sandhu dropped multiple chartbuster songs in 2018. The back-to-back success gave him recognition not only in the Punjabi market but also in the Hindi film industry. The artist recently opened up on how his career went uphill which surprised him.

Harrdy Sandhu on his career-changing moment in the Hindi market

In an interview with Salil Acharya on B4U Entertainment, Harrdy Sandhu was asked if Naah song was the turning point in the Hindi speaking market for him. He agreed that it was a turning point but before Naah, his 2015 released romantic song Soch also provided a boost to his name. The artist stated that his track was used in a Bollywood movie and the remake shifted the attention towards his original version, which many commented was better. Airlift starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur had the remake version Soch Na Sake sung by Arijit Singh, Tulsi Kumar, and Amaal Mallik.

Harrdy Sandhu asserted that even his Backbone song worked with fans. But after that Naah worked massively for him. He mentioned that he didn't know how popular his song was in Mumbai as it was played on several radio stations. The artist noted that following Naah's success people started recognizing him.

Along with his singing, Harrdy Sandhu showcased his dancing talent in Naah. He admitted that the hard work he put into the track was something he hasn't done before. He said it was kind of his audition reel for the big platforms.

Naah is a peppy dance number written and composed by Jaani and arranged by B Praak. The 'uber-cool' dance video paired Harrdy Sandhu with Nora Fatehi. Not only the track became a superhit, but Nora also rose to fame with it in the Hindi film industry. The music video has surpassed 500 million views on YouTube with more than three million likes.

Naah was used as Naah Goriye in the satirical black comedy film Bala starring Ayushman Khurrana. The video featured Ayushmann, Harrdy Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. A female voice was added to the track sung by Swasti Mehul. It did well and has crossed 85 million views on YouTube.

