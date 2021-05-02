Harrdy Sandhu Talks About Punjabi And Hindi Musicians And Reveals His Favourite Artist!

Kya Baat Ay singer Harrdy Sandhu talked about his favourite musicians and musical genres across the Punjabi and Hindi music industry. The singer also revealed his favourite artist of all time and discussed why he stood out from the rest. Find out which artist has managed to win over Harrdy Sandhu's heart.

Harrdy Sandhu on his favourite genre

In an exclusive interview with B4U Entertainment, Harrdy Sandhu told Salil Acharya that he is gifted in finding out which music his fans will enjoy the most. This prompted a question from the host who told Harrdy that there are people who like Mohammed Rafi while some enjoyed Kishore Kumar's music. He then asked Harrdy Sandhu what kind of genre he enjoyed. Harrdy answered saying that he enjoyed good music regardless of the artist.

Harrdy continued saying that he liked Punjabi singers such as Sardool Sikander, Udas Maan, and Master Salim. Talking about Bollywood, Harrdy revealed the artist he enjoyed the most and it was Yeh Hai Aashiqui singer Arijit Singh, calling him a legend. The host Salil Acharya agreed with the singer and further continued saying that he is not given enough credit and constantly being compared with other artists.

Harrdy Sandhu on being compared with other singers

The 34-year-old musician remarked in the interview that there should be no comparison among musicians as everyone has their own style and personalities which cannot be compared. After being asked if there will a project where fans will witness all the top Punjabi artists coming together, Harrdy answered with a simple yes. He also talked about how he is still friends with Guru Randhawa and talks with him on regular basis.

More on Harrdy Sandhu's music

Harrdy Sandhu's music is a mix of Punjabi lyrics with the westernized beat, admitted by the singer himself in the interview. From Soch to Naah, Harrdy Sandhu's songs have been a huge hit in Punjabi as well as Bollywood fans. The singer has also ventured into acting projects as he will soon appear in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's upcoming sports movie 83 which will mark his Bollywood debut.

Promo Pic Credit: Harrdy Sandhu IG