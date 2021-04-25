Harrdy Sandhu Talks About 'turning Point' In Hindi Music Industry; THIS Song Helped Him

Harrdy Sandhu has come a long way from quitting cricket to making Punjabi music videos and now finding success in Bollywood. The young singer, in an interview with Salil Acharya on B4U Entertainment's official Youtube channel, talked about his musical journey so far. Upon asking about his turning point in music, Harrdy revealed some interesting facts about his career.

Harrdy Sandhu on his turning point in the Hindi music industry

Host Join Salil Acharya asked Harrdy if there was any turning point for him in the Hindi speaking market to which Harrdy revealed that there was one song that proved to be a turning point for him. He revealed that his song 'Soch' helped people to discover him and his music. Since the song has several versions, Harrdy said that people would return to his song while commenting that the original was better.

The 34-year-old stated that even though his song 'Backbone' was a major success, 'Naah' helped him find a market in Bollwyood and Mumbai. He revealed that he had no idea how famous the song was in Mumbai to which the host chimed in confirming that it was everywhere on the radio. Harrdy owed 'Naah' for his massive success in Bollywood and admitted that it was the most laborious music video of his career.

Harrdy Sandhu on making new music

Upon being asked about how he makes music that is catchy to everyone and if there is a special routine to music-making, the singer revealed that there no particular way to make music. A trend in the country where everyone is enjoying Punjabi music because of its groovy beats is working out for him, stated the singer. Lastly, Harrdy revealed that he and the current Punjabi artists have westernized the Punjabi songs to appeal to the younger audience.

Harrdy Sandhu's songs

The young cricketer turned singer gained fame in mainstream music with his songs Soch, Naah, and Joker. Harrdy Sandhu's songs are often regarded as a trendy fusion of Punjabi and westernized music such as Backbone, Yaar Ni Milyaa, Yaar Superstar, and Kya Baat Ay. Harrdy Sandhu's new song Titliaan Warga was a collaboration with Jaani and Sargun Mehta released in January 2021.

Promo Pic Credit: Harrdy Sandhu IG